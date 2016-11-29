MP unhappy with autumn statement

St Helens MP Marie Rimmer has hit out at the Government’s autumn statement.

Labour had asked the Government to reverse cuts to in-work benefit universal credit and the £30 a week cut to employment support allowance.

The statement did not give a single penny to the NHS or social care despite the deepening crisis after six years of Tory cuts and it revealed the Government has absolutely no plan on Brexit, failing to give workers and businesses the certainty they need. Marie Rimmer MP

In the autumn statement, Chancellor Philip Hammond instead made changes to the taper rate for universal credit.

Ms Rimmer said: “This autumn statement was a chance for the new chancellor to repair some of the damage done after six wasted years of Conservative failure to manage the economy. Instead it revealed that the Government’s so-called ‘long term economic plan’ is in tatters.

“Economic growth has been revised down in 2017 and 2018, borrowing and debt are up; meanwhile real wages will remain below their 2008 levels until at least 2021. Yet the Tories are still pressing ahead with huge cuts to universal credit which will hit those who are ‘just about managing’ hard.

She welcomed the move to ban letting agents’ fees.

But there were no announcements in the statement about funding for health and social care.

She said: “The statement did not give a single penny to the NHS or social care despite the deepening crisis after six years of Tory cuts and it revealed the Government has absolutely no plan on Brexit, failing to give workers and businesses the certainty they need.

“Only a Labour government will deliver on the ambition and vision to rebuild and transform our economy so no-one and no community is left behind.”