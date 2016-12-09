Have say on 30-year plan for St Helens

St Helens residents can give their views on plans for homes and employment land over the next 30 years.

A public consultation is being held by St Helens Council on its plans for the borough, with a draft 30-year vision for growth, known as the preferred options of the local plan.

It sets out how many homes need to be built and how much employment land needs to be found in order to secure future growth.

Drop-in sessions are being held for people to view the plans and there is an official form for people to provide a response.

There is an online consultation form at www.sthelens.gov.uk/localplan, which people can complete or download.

Hard copies are available at the town hall’s planning reception and at libraries.

Completed forms should be returned by email to planningpolicy@sthelens.gov.uk or by post to St Helens Local Plan Preferred Options, St Helens Council, Development Plans, Town Hall, Victoria Square, St Helens, WA10 1HP.

Drop-in sessions are being held at:

Central Library, from 11am to 3.30pm on Saturday, December 10 and Saturday, January 14

Rainford Village Hall, from 2pm to 6.30pm on Monday, December 12

Chester Lane Library, from 2pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 13

Newton-le-Willows Library, from 2pm to 6.30pm on Thursday, December 15

Rainhill Library, from 2pm to 6.30pm on Monday, December 19

Thatto Heath Library, from 2pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 20

St Helens Town Hall, from 10am to 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, January 12

The consultation closes at noon on Monday, January 30.

For more information about the local plan, visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/localplan, email planningpolicy@sthelens.gov.uk or call 01744 676190.