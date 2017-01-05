Councillor hits out at greenbelt plans

A senior councillor has complained that protestors have not been given enough time to consider the town hall’s consultation document on its green belt plans.

Coun John Cunliffe said the two month period set side for views to be expressed on the council’s plan to turn greenbelt land over for new homes and business did not give enough of an opportunity for residents to study the proposal.

One site included for consultation was land off Windle Island.

Coun Cunliffe said he believed that as it fell within the festive period it would be not receive proper scrutiny.

Minutes of Windle Parish Council’s last meeting note: “He (Coun Cunliffe) also felt that residents had not been informed properly.

“He felt strongly that the infrastructure in St Helens, including roads and schools, would not cope with the proposed increase in housing.”

However, a question regarding why brownfield site could not be considered was answered by Tory councillor Ken Roughley.

He said some might be contaminated and would be too expensive to clear and build on.