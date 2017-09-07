Police warning ahead of Reminisce Festival

Police have issued a warning to revellers planning on attending a controversial dance festival in St Helens over the weekend.

The Reminisce Festival has attracted criticism following a series of violent incidents at the Sherdley Park rave.

A man was stabbed in the face during last year’s event and there were a number of reports of anti-social behaviour.

Thousands of revellers - many travelling from the Liverpool area where the festival’s organisers are based - are expected to attend the festival on Saturday.

Last year a number of residents near the event complained about noise and anti-social behaviour, however, police say the festival’s organisers have an “excellent record of deterring crime and anti-social behaviour”.

Superintendent Mark Wiggins said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure both the local community and festival goers that we will have officers on duty in Sherdley Park throughout the event, which is being organised by Reminisce and supported by St Helens Council.

“I hope that everyone who’s going will have a great time and enjoy themselves safely and responsibly.

“However, we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law, or whose behaviour spoils the event for others, and we will deal with any crime or anti-social behaviour robustly.

“Too much alcohol lowers people’s awareness levels, making them more likely to fall victim to crime. Drinking sensibly will help prevent you becoming a target for criminals.

“We would also urge people to avoid falling victim to petty crime:

• Don’t bring unnecessary bags to the event

• Don’t leave your property, including bags and mobile phones unattended and keep valuables close at all times

• Keep wallets and purses out of sight.

“I would also urge people to ensure when buying tickets for events such that they buy from a reputable ticket provider/seller.”