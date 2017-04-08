Merseyside Police is appealing for the public to be cautious after a large quantity of prescription medication was reported lost in St Helens.

At around 8am this morning, a member of the public reported having lost a bag of medication at 10.30am on Friday April 7.

The medication is believed to have been lost somewhere between Asda in Kirkland Street and Hardshaw Street, St Helens.



The medication includes: 21 Pregabalin tablets, 14 Zopiclone tablets and 48 Zapain tablets.



Officers have warned that taking any medication which has not been prescribed for them can be extremely dangerous and, in this case, could be fatal.

Anyone who finds any of the medication is asked to hand it in to any pharmacy or police station or call officers on 101.