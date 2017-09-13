Police uncover large amount of drugs in raid

A man has been arrested after police found 3kgs of drugs in a house and caravan in St Helens.

Merseyside Police officers executed a drugs warrant on Ridgewood Drive at 10.45pm yesterday.

One man has been arrested after the drugs warrant was executed

They found suspected cocaine, heroin, cannabis and amphetamines in the house and a caravan outside.

A 34-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and was taken into custody for questioning.



Sgt Paul Meath said: "This significant recovery will take away a large amount of suspected drugs out of circulation in St Helens. Drugs were stored in the house including the freezer, which in itself is extremely reckless.



“Communities are vital in providing information which enables such positive action to be taken, and we will act on all information given. We need to stand together to take drugs out of circulation, as they lead to further criminality and harm.



“I would urge members of the public to keep coming forward with information so we can keep our streets safe and put these offenders before the courts.”



"I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."