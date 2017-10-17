Police station roof protestor is jailed

A man who caused chaos by staging a rooftop protest at St Helens police station has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Christopher Griffiths was sentenced for two counts of criminal damage, assaulting a police officer and using abusive, threatening, or insulting words or behaviour.

The 28-year-old, of Morgan Street, was jailed just days after his idiotic stunt, which caused a number of roads around the town centre to be closed.

He climbed on to the roof of the College Street building at around 11.30pm on Monday, October 9, and proceeded to throw items from the roof, causing damage to the building and car parked below.

Morgan was arrested detained at 9am the next day.

Chief Inspector Steve Brizell, of St Helens police, said: “Merseyside Police will not tolerate criminal damage or violence against our officers in any form.

“The actions of Griffiths last week caused significant damage and risk and disruption to members of the public, officers and staff in St Helens and we will always look to identify those responsible for such incidents and put them before the courts.”