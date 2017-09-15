Police search for missing teenage girl

Police are appeal for help to trace a missing St Helens teen.
Natasha Whelan, 16, from St Helens, was last seen on September 13 on Dorothy Street and last heard from at 10pm that day.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Natasha since.
She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, with long brown hair and slim eyes.
When she was last seen Natasha was wearing a grey and green checked dress and carrying a black bag with gold trim.
She is known to frequent the Liverpool city centre area including the Albert Dock, and Page Moss and West Derby.
Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Natasha and return her home safely and would urge Natasha, anyone who knows her whereabouts, or who has seen a girl resembling her, to call police on the 101 number.
Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.
