Police release images of man wanted after alleged assault on six-year-old

Police are appealing for help with the hunt for a man who allegedly smacked a six-year-old boy on the head on a bus.

The incident occurred on February 22 at about 8pm when Becky Eddleston along with her son Alfie, six, and Caitlin, two, got on the 31 bus travelling from St Helens to Parr.

Becky, who lives in Parr, said that two drunk men had boarded the bus and were complaining that her son was having a tantrum because he was tired.

She reported that one of the men told her to “put a bag over his head and drown him in the canal” before one of them allegedly hit Alfie in the back of the head.

Officers have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 0151 777 4500 quoting reference number 0517045898 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.