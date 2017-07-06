Police probe into Subway shop raid

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a Subway shop.

Three offenders are believed to have forced entry into the sandwich store on High Street in Newton-le-Willows at around 2am on Friday June 30.

Once inside the shop, they used a Stihl saw to try and gain access to the store’s safe. However, the offenders left empty-handed as the alarm went off.

Detective Insp Louise Birchall said: “We believe the offenders made their getaway in a black Audi A4.

“Although this incident happened in the early hours of the morning, we are confident that someone will have seen these offenders forcing their way into the shop and driving away in the black Audi.

“If anyone has information we’d ask them either to contact us on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously and free, on 0800 555 111.”