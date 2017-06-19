Police probe into report of town centre sexual assault

Police have launched an investigation into reports that a man was sexually assaulted in the town centre.

Officers were called at around 4.50am yesterday (Sunday) morning by a man in his 20s, to reports of a sexual assault near Beecham’s Clock and St Helens COllege on Water Street.

The victim is also believed to have had his phone and wallet stolen during the attack.

Merseyside Police confirmed an investigation is under way and that CCTV and forensic enquiries had also been launched.

Det Sgt Chris Burrows said: “The investigation is in its very early stages but I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Water Street at around 5am and saw anything suspicious or has any information which could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0151 777 6887 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.