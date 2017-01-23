Police probe after woman, 71, is bitten by a dog in Newton

Detectives in St Helens want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in which a 71-year-old woman was bitten by a dog.

The incident happened at around 10am on Wednesday, January 11 on Market Street, Newton-le-Willows.

Do you know this man? He is believed to be the owner of a dog which bit a pensioner in Newton-le-Willows

The 71-year-old victim was about to enter a newsagents shop when she noticed a dog tied up outside.

A man came out of the shop and untied the animal, which immediately darted toward the woman, biting her on the right leg.

The man apologised and left the area in the direction of Crow Lane West.

The woman was helped back into the shop and an ambulance was called. She later went to hospital where she was treated for a wound to the leg.

Officers have now issued CCTV images of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

Insp Andrew Johnston said: “The lady was left badly shaken by her ordeal and with a nasty wound to her leg. I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist with our investigation, or recognises the man in the images to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6885 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.