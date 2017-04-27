Police probe after 10-year-old girl approached by driver

Police have launched an investigation after an alleged incident in which a driver attempted to beckon a 10-year-old girl into his car.

Merseyside Police received reports on Monday April 24 that a man driving a black saloon-type car pulled up in front of the girl at the junction of Fleet Lane and Stocks Avenue in Parr.

The man then made a gesture to the girl from the car, apparently beckoning her towards the vehicle, in the incident around 5.23pm.

The girl was not harmed in anyway by the driver, who drove off after she ran away.

Matt Drennan, local policing inspector for St Helens said: We have offered advice to the schools in respect of this matter.

“Although of obvious concern the girl did the right thing by telling an adult at the earliest opportunity. Neighbourhood officers regularly visit schools to work alongside teachers in giving children appropriate stranger danger advice.

“I would like to reassure parents in the local community that we take all incidents of this nature extremely seriously, although they are thankfully rare.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.