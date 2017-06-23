Police officers honoured with medals for distinguished service

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Andy Cooke QPM has congratulated two officers after their recognition in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The officers are: Detective Constable Tracy O’Hara has received the Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services to Policing.

Sgt Dave Whalley

Neighbourhood Sergeant David Whalley has received the Queen’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services to Policing.

Andy Cooke QPM, said: “I congratulate both officers on such major honours. They reflect how highly we regard them and how much we appreciate their commitment to the people of Merseyside.

“It is wonderful to see professional and passionate police officers recognised nationally for their services to the community in such a prestigious way.

“Over the years I have been humbled by the ‘can do’ attitude of the officers and their commitment to providing the people of Merseyside with a professional police service.

“They all have the utmost respect of their colleagues, and demonstrate their tenacity, integrity and professionalism on a daily basis.

“Everyone in Merseyside should be proud of them as their work and conduct reflect so well on us all.”