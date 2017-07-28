Police officer handed three year jail term

A police officer who perverted the course of justice and forgery has been jailed for over three years.

Colin Hughes, a sergeant with Merseyside Police, pleaded guilty to the two charges at Manchester Crown Court today (July 28).

An investigation carried out by Merseyside Police and the Independent Police Complaints Commission, looked at allegations that Hughes made false statements and forged a police document.

The officer, who was suspended throughout the investigation and subsequent criminal proceedings, carried out the offences as a temporary inspector with the force between July 2014 and December 2015.

The 34-year-old was jailed for three years and four months and was dismissed from the force.