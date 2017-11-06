Police issue thanks to public after Bonfire Night events

Police have thanked residents for their support and cooperation during a busy Bonfire Night.



Merseyside Police confirmed the total number of calls yesterday, Sunday November 5, increased by one per cent compared to the same period last year.



The force recorded a total of 1348 calls for service during the police operation yesterday between 2pm and 11pm, rising slightly from 1321 in 2016.



Reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage saw a two per cent fall on 2016.



A total of 13 people were arrested for a variety of low-level offences and a total of 108 seizures of a quantity of fireworks were made during the operation.



Chief Inspector Chris Hitchell said: "Thousands of people attended the fantastic River of Light Festival, both in Liverpool city centre and New Brighton, which I am delighted to say passed off without incident.



“We also had positive feedback from members of the public about the professionalism of our officers who were on duty for the event and who I know offered a reassuring and vigilant presence while still taking the time to engage with families and festival goers.



“A lot of planning went into this year’s events and I would like to commend the hard work and dedication of all police officers, staff and our partner agencies, during what has been a very busy period.



“I would also like to offer my thanks to the vast majority of the public who were content to enjoy the Halloween and Bonfire Night period, in a safe and responsible manner.”

