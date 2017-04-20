Police hunt off-licence raider

Detectives in St Helens have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace following an attempted robbery at an off-licence in St Helens.

Police say the man entered the Bargain Booze off licence on Lugsmoor Lane. He approached the counter and demanded money from the staff.

The male then attempted to go behind the till area and was fended off by the staff before leaving the shop empty-handed.

The male is described as being around 40 years of age, approximately 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing light blue jeans, a hooded top with patches on the shoulders and elbows and trainers.

The raid took place on Saturday, January 14 but police have only today (Thursday) made a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man who they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6887 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.