Police hunt for missing sex offender

Policed have appealed to the public to help find a missing sex offender who was last seen in St Helens.

Christopher Spelman was convicted of a number of historic sex offences against a girl under 14, which happened in Carnforth in 2014.

The 57-year-old’s last known address was in Liverpool.

He is wanted for breaching his notification requirements after he failed to register his new address in Cheshire in December 2016.

The last reported sighting of him was in the St Helens area within the last three weeks.

DS Angela Grey from the Sex Offenders Management Unit said: “We are continuing our enquiries to locate Christopher Spelman who was most recently spotted in the St Helens area.

“If anyone has seen him or has any information on his current whereabouts, I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.”

He may have grown a full beard and is previously known to have camped outdoors.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or the Sex Offenders Management Unit on 01772 20911, or email somu@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.