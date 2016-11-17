Police have launched an appeal for a schoolboy missing in St Helens

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 15 year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Jamie Leigh Hopwood, who has been living in Blackpool, was last seen in St Helens town centre at around 12.30pm on November 15.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black Armani T-shirt and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that Jamie frequents the St Helens area.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 or the Missing Persons charity on 116 000. Alternatively they can email the charity on 116000@missing people.org.uk