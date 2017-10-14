Police fears after latest cash machine robbery

Police in St Helens have warned of the danger of serious injury following the latest cash machine robbery.

An ATM at McColls Newsagents on Fleet Lane, Parr, was targeted by raiders who are believed to have used explosive to gain access.

It is the latest in a series of cash machine robberies involved either explosives or heavy machinary in recent weeks.

And police have now warned they fear it is only a matter of time before an innocent passer-by is injured.

Det Insp Jason Pye said: “This incident, and other recent offences, highlights an extremely dangerous tactic in targeting ATM machines, which puts members of the public at huge risk.

“As can be seen by the damage caused, the techniques used by the men involved in this robbery are reckless in the extreme and once again, it is only through good fortune that no one was hurt.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in and around Fleet Lane in the early hours of this morning, or if you were passing and have any dashcam footage.

“The people involved in this offence may have been looking at this location previously, so if you remember seeing anything unusual in the area in recent days, let us know as any small detail could be vital in identifying who is involved.

“Merseyside Police and our regional partners have had success in disrupting these types of offenders previously, and we will be relentless in investigating recent offences, to ensure the safety of business owners and the public. Information from the community can be key.”