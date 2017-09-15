Police combat anti-social behaviour with dispersal zone

A dispersal zone has been put into place to tackle anti-social behaviour in the Gaskell Park area of Parr.



The zone will be in operation for 48 hours from 5pm today (Friday) to 5pm on Sunday, 17 September.



The dispersal zone area includes the area bordered by Broad Oak Road, Fry Street, Reeves Street and Gaskell Park up to but not including Pennine Drive, Lansbury Avenue, Chancery Lane, Simms Avenue and Evelyn Avenue.



The order comes under the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014 which gives police officers and police community support traffic officers powers to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the area for up to 48 hours.



If a person has been directed to leave the area and returns during the period of the dispersal notice, an offence will have been committed. Any breaches of this can lead to their arrest.



Community Inspector Matt Drennan said: "This dispersal zone is being put in place is to tackle an increase in incidents of crime and disorder and antisocial behaviour that has occurred in and around Gaskell Park in recent weeks.



"This order is not about bothering people, young or old, who are going about their legitimate daily business. However, we recognise the impact this type of behaviour can have on individuals and communities, and will be targeting people involved in this type of anti-social behaviour and criminality.



"The dispersal zone gives us the powers we need to deal effectively with people and I would urge anyone in the area who has any information about criminal activity contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."