Police charge Aidan McAteer over Violet-Grace hit and run

Detectives have charged Aidan McAteer over the fatal hit and run which killed Violet-Grace Youens.

The 23-year-old was arrested yesterday (Thursday) in connection with the incident on Prescot Road last Friday (March 24).

Violet-Grace Youens

McAteer, who is from Prescot, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

He will appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Adult Remand Court this morning.

Violet-Grace was killed as she crossed Prescot Road with her grandmother Angela French.

Ms French remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second man, Dean Brennan, aged 27 and also from the Prescot area, has been charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing oneself to be carried within a stolen vehicle.