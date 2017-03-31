Police charge Aidan McAteer over Violet-Grace hit and run

Detectives have charged Aidan McAteer over the fatal hit and run which killed Violet-Grace Youens.
The 23-year-old was arrested yesterday (Thursday) in connection with the incident on Prescot Road last Friday (March 24).
McAteer, who is from Prescot, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.
He will appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Adult Remand Court this morning.
Violet-Grace was killed as she crossed Prescot Road with her grandmother Angela French.
Ms French remains in a serious but stable condition.
A second man, Dean Brennan, aged 27 and also from the Prescot area, has been charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing oneself to be carried within a stolen vehicle.
