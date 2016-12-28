Police appeal to find St Helens teenager missing for two weeks

Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old boy missing for nearly two weeks

Merseyside Police is appealing for help to find Joshua Neary who was last seen on Friday 16 December.

Joshua was last seen in the area of Alfred Street, St Helens, and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish his whereabouts.

Joshua is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with brown hair, a slim build and has a St Helens accent.

When last seen he was wearing a black waterproof coat, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North face ‘bucket’ hat and black Nike 110 with red laces.

He is known to frequent the St Helens, Fleetwood and Blackpool areas.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Joshua or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately on 101 or the Missing Persons charity on 116 000. Alternatively they can email the charity on 116000@missing people.org.uk