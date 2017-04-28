Police appeal to find missing man

Police have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing man.

Detectives investigating a burglary offence in Prescot in December are keen to hear from Rory Connor, who they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone who knows the 25-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to come forward, as police believe he may be able to help them with their investigations.

It was reported a property on Wyke Road, Prescot was burgled on 3 December 2016 sometime between midday and 5.20pm. Entry was forced through a rear door and a quantity of cash and a safe were taken.

Detectives have carried out extensive enquiries to investigate the incident and are keen to hear from Rory Connor or anyone who can help them trace him. He is known to frequent the Rochdale area of Greater Manchester.

Officers would ask Connor himself, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts or recognises him from the attached photograph and knows where he is, to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6802 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, provide information to Crimestoppers online at: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/.