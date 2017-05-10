Police appeal for help tracking down stolen tools

Police in St Helens are appealing for the owners of property believed to be stolen to come forward so they can be reunited with their rightful owners.

The items, including mobile phones, power tools and bikes are believed to have been stolen in the Rainhill and Whiston areas.

On 5 April 2017, a 17-year-old male from Rainhill was charged with burglary.

He is currently going through the court system.

Following a search of an address, a large quantity of suspected stolen items were recovered and officers are now trying to establish their origins.

The items are:

Power tools

Dewalt drill

Makita drill

Draper drill

Rybol drill

Bag of hand tools

Quantity of gardening / hand tools

Silver folding mountain bike

Red mountain bike

Motorola Mobile phone

Nokia mobile phone

Electric circuit tester

DKNY Watch

Olympus Digital camera

Sgt Bernard McHugh said: “Most of the items are power tools, and we believe they may have been taken from sheds and garages. We would appeal to anyone who believes one of the items may be theirs to check their sheds, garages and outhouses to see if they could belong to them.

“If you believe any of the items may be yours, please contact us so that we can verify the rightful owners.”

Anyone who recognises any of these items is asked to call 0151 777 6871 and quote the crime reference number 0517083978, or contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.