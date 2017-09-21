Police appeal for help in search for missing teen

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing teenager from St Helens.
Adam Traverse, aged 15, went missing from home in the Flash area of Staffordshire but is originally from St Helens.
He was last seen by a relative on Saturday September 16 and may have returned to Merseyside.
Adam is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with hazel-coloured eyes and short, fair hair.
He was last seen wearing a black North Face coat with a fur-lined hood, a black Nike tracksuit and navy blue Nike 110 trainers.
Anyone who has seen Adam since Saturday or knows where he is now is urged to call Merseyside Police on 101 or leave information with the Missing People charity by calling 116 000 or emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with St Helens Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.