Police appeal following burglary

Merseyside Police detectives are issuing an image of a watch stolen in a burglary from a house in St Helens.

The burglary took place on Tuesday March 14, some time between 3.45-5.10pm.

A report was received of unknown offenders forcing entry to a house on Sutton Park Drive while it was unoccupied.

A black Suzuki motorbike, jewellery and watches were stolen during the break-in.

It is unknown if there were multiple offenders.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who has seen or been offered the items for sale since the incident.

DC Jeff Huxley said: “The watch taken is of significant sentimental value, so this has been a particularly upsetting incident for the victims. It is a 1953 Omega military watch, with black face and gold-coloured hands and numbers.

“If you recognise the watch or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Sutton Park Drive area on 14 March, please contact police.

“I would ask the offenders to do the right thing and return the stolen items to the owner in any way possible. The jewellery taken is both of significant sentimental and monetary value, including rings and a watch, so this has been a particularly distressing incident for the victims.

“These items will be distinctive to anyone who may have been offered them, so I would urge anyone with information on either the items or those involved in this offence to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.