Police appeal after ‘spent bullet’ found in Sutton cul-de-sac

Police are appealing for information after finding a spent bullet in a Sutton cul-de-sac.

Merseyside Police Crime Scene Investigators attended at the scene and forensic examinations have taken place after a bullet casing was found in a cul-de-sac in Sutton, this afternoon.

Officers were called at about 3.30pm after a member of the public found a spent bullet casing in Lakemoor Close, Sutton, St Helens.

Following a number of enquiries officers believe there may have been an incident in the close on Friday, May 5, or Saturday, May 6, which involved a firearm being discharged.

No calls were received by the police in relation to this incident last weekend, and there have been no reports of anyone having suffered any injuries. However, detectives are keen to establish exactly what took place in Lakemoor Close.

An investigation into the full circumstances of the incident is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around Lakemoor Close, or who has any information which could help is asked to contact officers on 0800 230 0600, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.