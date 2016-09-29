Poetry and music at anti-austerity gig

Poets and musicians will come together to support a foodbank and those who need to use it as a national arts event comes to St Helens.

Artists will perform at The Rendezvous Bar on Church Street to support St Helens Foodbank as the town’s contribution to We Shall Overcome.

Started by Scarborough-based socialist musician and activist Joe Solo, more than 200 events supporting local foodbanks and showing solidarity with those struggling on the breadline will be staged across the UK.

St Helens poet Laura Taylor is organising the town’s event at the Church Street bar and says the evening is an opportunity to practically help people being hit hard by homelessness and poverty.

Laura said: “We Shall Overcome is part of an anti-austerity movement but it is also very much pro-community.

“We wanted to do our bit here in St Helens to show solidarity and be part of something big that’s happening right across the country.”

The St Helens gig will include a solo set by Bob Kettle, guitarist in folk-rock group Merry Hell, and up-and-coming Widnes four-piece The Revolvers.

There will also be poetry from Wigan rising star Louise Fazackerley and improvisational theatre from Liverpool-based group Impropriety.

Anyone attending is asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food for St Helens Foodbank or make a cash donation.

Those bringing food need to check with the charity’s website as only goods on the list are accepted.

We Shall Overcome St Helens is at The Rendezvous Bar on Church Street on Saturday October 8 at 7.30pm.

To find out more about the charity being supported, visit https://sthelensfoodbank.org.uk