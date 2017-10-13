Plus-size clothing retailer to open its doors in St Helens

A plus-size clothing retailer has opened a new store in St Helens’ Hardshaw Centre.

Your Clothing has signed a five-year lease with LCP, the national property and investment company that owns the centre.

Andrew Barrett, LCP's retail director

Andrew Barrett, retail director of LCP, said: “We’re very pleased to have attracted Yours Clothing to the Hardshaw Centre. It is a popular fashion retailer with outlets across the country and it will provide yet another strong offer for our customers.”

A spokesman for Yours Clothing, said: “We are very excited to be rapidly growing our store portfolio and for our 123rd Yours Clothing store to open its doors in St Helens.

“Our nearest stores in the surrounding area are around ten miles away, currently in Runcorn and Wigan so we are delighted to now be filling the gap in between these stores.”

Yours Clothing offers a range of clothing in sizes 16-36, designed to fit and flatter, including the latest fashions in evening and daywear, all at highly competitive prices.

“Yours Clothing is committed to offering a range of plus size clothing to customers that is both stylish and great value.”