Plans submitted to demolish Eccleston’s Carmelite Monastery

A plan to demolish the former Carmelite Monastery in Eccleston and build 12 detached homes in its place has been submitted to St Helens Council.

The monastery on Green Lane has been a feature of St Helens religious life since it was founded in 1914.

However, it closed in 2015 with the entire site standing empty since then.

The age and ill health of the nuns at the monastery were cited as reasons for closing the site.

Council chiefs received the planning application from Jones Homes for four and five-bedroom homes.

The scheme also includes an application to demolish the existing chapel and accommodation building.

However, officials say the lodge and the perimeter wall will be retained if the proposal gets the green light.

The developers believe they will create up to 50 constructions jobs.

Applicants added: “The development will boost the supply of housing and make use of a site which has become vacant rather than it becoming a liability and attracting anti-social behaviour”.

A public consultation will now run until February 16.