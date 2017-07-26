Plans for 150 ‘high-quality’ homes in Prescot approved

An important step towards providing even more choice for families looking to buy a new home in Prescot has been by Knowsley Council’s planning committee.

At the meeting, the committee has approved a planning application from Barratt Homes to progress their plans for 150 new high quality houses on part of the land, in Hall Lane, formerly occupied by Prysmian Cables and Systems.

This brownfield site will eventually deliver more than 700 new homes and this is the first exciting phase of development, which will help to meet the high demand for new homes in the town, providing a great choice of detached, semi-detached and mews dwellings.

Coun Graham Morgan, cabinet member for Regeneration and Economy Development, said: “Through our Economic Growth plan, we want to attract more residents, businesses, visitors and investors into Knowsley.

“One of the key ways which we will do so is by supporting and encouraging high quality new homes such as Barratt Homes’ development at Prescot Park.

“We are prioritising housing developments on brownfield sites and this is yet another example of our ambition to accelerate economic growth.

“Barratt Homes’ planning application demonstrates a confidence in Prescot as a place to invest in and demonstrates a high quality development that supports our plans for Prescot and the wider borough.

“I look forward to seeing their plans become reality over the coming months.”

This latest planning application supports the wider regeneration plans for Prescot which include the construction of the £26m Shakespeare North Playhouse and education centre, a new £7m community police and fire station, the £4m Prescot Townscape Heritage Initiative which is seeing buildings and spaces being repaired, restored and re-used, as well as plans for transport improvements between the train station and town centre, a hotel and a cinema.