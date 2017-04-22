Pictured: Mayor and mayoress watch borough’s musically gifted youngsters

Aspiring young musicians and singers gathered at the Town Hall to display their harmonious talents to teachers and families in the annual spring concerts, presented by the St Helens Music Education Hub.

This year’s well-attended concerts organised by the council’s Music Service brought together children from schools and music groups across the borough, who took part in 24 ensembles, choirs and orchestras over four nights.

For many, this was their first time performing with a group, and their first time in the Town Hall, but nerves didn’t hold the young performers back.

St Helens mayor and mayoress Councillors Dave and Jeanette Banks were guests of honour at the event.

Coun Dave Banks said: “It’s wonderful to see young musical talent encouraged by schools and the council, and showcased for all to enjoy.

“Through these events, we can cultivate a varied and vibrant culture for the borough and help to retain an interest and enthusiasm for music and singing in local children and young people.”

These free ensembles provide opportunity for children and young people across the borough to become members in a range of instrumental and vocal groups.

The Music Service’s current after-school ensemble and vocal group activities are available to view online at www.sthelens.gov.uk/music. See what’s available!

In particular, the Music Service would like to grow a recently formed Youth Choir group that looks to develop the harmonies and performance skills of young people across a range of music styles, including pop, musical theatre, choral and traditional.

Having enjoyed the success of the spring event, the Music Service and the young participants will begin work on the Summer Concerts, which are scheduled for 4-7 July 2017 at the Town Hall.