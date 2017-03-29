Pictured: Man wanted over Violet-Grace hit and run

Police have released this image of the man they are hunting over the hit and run which killed Violet-Grace Youens.

Aidan McAteer, of Prescot, is believed to have fled the country just three hours after the four-year-old was killed.

The 23-year-old’s mother, Alicia, today pleaded for her son to give himself up.

Violet-Grace was killed as she crossed Prescot Road with her grandmother Angela French.

A police spokesman said: “Following Aidan’s mother’s appeal, we would like to appeal to him to contact us as soon as possible and would also like to appeal to anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact us.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6041, call 101, or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.”