Pictured: Man, 25, jailed over shooting

A man has been jailed for 13 and a half years over a gangland shooting.

Wayne Garnett was also ordered to serve four years on extended licence.

Wayne Garnett

The 25-year-old was found guilty of possession of a fireman with intent, a wounding offence and supply of cannabis.

Garnett, of Old Swan, was convicted over a shooting at a house in Halsbury Road in August 2014.

Shots were fired were fired at the house and the homeowner sustained a slight injury to his arm.

On 29 September this year, 22-year-old Olivia Ellis from Old Swan was sentenced to eight months imprisonment for providing a false alibi for 24-year-old Liam Grimwood for the evening of August 4.

Garnett and Liam Grimwood originally stood trial in 2015 over the shooting. Grimwood was acquitted and the jury was discharged for legal reasons before Garnett later admitted his involvement.

On 18 October 2015, Garnett and 26-year-old Michael Byrne from Anfield were involved in an incident where they were seen in possession of a handgun whilst on a scrambler bike in the Edge Lane area. Following a pursuit, the bike was stopped on Castleside Road, West Derby. They were found to be in possession of an Olympic Model 6 firer pistol loaded with blank .22 rounds. Byrne was today sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for the offence.

Garnett was additionally sentenced in relation to the recovery of cannabis, phones and cash from his home address in Waldegrave Road, L5 on February 5, 2014.

Det Insp Mike Leyland said: “We are pleased that these dangerous individuals have been removed from our streets for the foreseeable future.

“Once again, we have seen that criminals who use firearms to injure and threaten are simply throwing away their life and destroying that of others. The sentencing should strongly deter those who are considering this path of criminality.

“In his criminal actions, both with firearms, drug supply and dangerous driving, Garnett showed blatant disregard for the safety of the public - now he is paying the ultimate price.

“Organised crime blights local communities and residents can rest assured that our efforts will continue to bring offenders to justice. Information from the public is vital and we will continue to act on all that we receive.”