Pictured: Billinge couple who stole murder victim Ellen Higginbottom’s laptop

This is the couple who have admitted handling the stolen laptop and mobile phone of murdered college student Ellen Higginbottom and then trying to destroy them.

Dean Speakman and Vicki Calland, both from Billinge, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice at Manchester Crown Court.

Ellen Higginbottom

They will now be sentenced at a later date.

, with Speakman remanded behind bars until September but mother-of-four Calland released on bail.

Murder suspect Mark Buckley also appeared before a crown court judge yesterday.

He will face a hearing in September and his trial is set to get under way in December.