Picture gallery: St Helens remembers

Hundreds attended Remembrance Sunday in St Helens - here’s our round-up of a set of stunning images from last Sunday’s ceremony.

Victoria Square in St Helens was packed as a Remembrance parade, organised by St Helens Council and the Royal British Legion, made its way from Birchley Street to the war memorial in front of St Helens Town Hall.

Servicemen past and present at the Victoria Square parade

The parade was headed by veterans and young representatives from the cadets, scouts and guides – and watched by the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens Councillors Dave Banks and Jeanette Banks, acting Council Leader Andy Bowden, St Helens South MP Marie Rimmer, councillors and civic guests.

St Helens North MP Conor McGinn joined Deputy Mayor of St Helens Councillor Joe Pearson, Earlestown and Newton ward councillors, civic guests and large crowds outside Earlestown Town Hall for a Remembrance Day service and wreath laying ceremony involving both current and ex-service personnel.