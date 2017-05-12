Pets corner revival dismissed as ‘impractical and too expensive’

Town hall chiefs have rejected a plan to revive Sherdley Park’s much-loved pets’ corner as impractical.

Scott Gavin wants to bring the attraction, which closed last year, back to life.

With major investment in the region of £244,000 needed for infrastructure works to conform with environmental and health and safety legislation, this proposal is not considered to be practical Council spokesman

But councul chiefs have dismissed the idea saying it would cost almost £250,000 to bring the mini-zoo up back into service.

A St Helens Council spokesperson said: “The council can confirm it has been in contact with Mr Gavin over a request to use this facility, but with major investment in the region of £244,000 needed for infrastructure works to conform with environmental and health and safety legislation, this proposal is not considered to be practical.

“All the animals at pets’ corner have now been successfully re-homed and the facility is due to be demolished, with the area returning to parkland.”

Mr Gavin, who has also appeared on the reality TV show The Great British Benefits Handout, wanted to create an exotic animal park at the park.

Pets corner was closed earlier this year by St Helens Council following funding cuts.

Plans to close the petting zoo sparked anger after council chiefs admitted the attraction’s donkey could be put down.

The town hall managed to re-home the animals following a public outcry.

