Petition launched over plan for car park on former school site

Council chiefs in St Helens are considering an application to convert a former school playground into a public car park.

The plan on the site of the former St Aelred’s School will go before the planning committee on June 20.

The school site on Birchley Street is currently being developed for housing.

Planning documents state the car park would occupy 0.7 hectares and accommodate up to 76 vehicles.

However, a number of residents are unhappy with the plans and have launched a petition.

In total, planning officers have received 17 letters of objection.

Concerns include noise, air pollution, increased traffic, parking issues and the potential for anti-social behaviour.

A council report states: “The proposed development would result in the provision of a new car park for the users of football pitches on Mesnes Park: it would not cause unacceptable harm to amenity or highway safety.

“It is considered that the proposals comply with the development plan and are a sustainable development.”

Planning officers have recommended to councillors that they approve the proposal subject to a number of conditions.