‘People are coming into our town and causing trouble’: Anger at stabbing terror

A number of concerned residents have hit out at the “unfair” description of St Helens as “a town full of knives” following a series of stabbings in the town centre.

Ryan Lamb died aged 20 after he was stabbed on Sunday following an incident in the Shere Khan restaurant.

It follows a knife attack on a 16-year-old earlier in the month and the murder of Danny Fox in St Helens town centre last year.

A number of men from the Liverpool area have been arrested and released on police over Ryan’s murder, while a man from Huyton is awaiting trial for Danny’s killing.

However, a post on a Liverpool-based website branding St Helens “a town full of knives” has sparked anger among many residents, who blame troublemakers from outside the areas for a spike in knife crime.

Steven Rooney, a businessman from St Helens, laid the blame squarely at the door of those coming into the town centre looking to cause trouble.

If you’re not from St Helens or don’t contribute to our community. Stay away, you’re not welcome anymore Businessman Steven Rooney

He said: “Again, people from out of St Helens carrying and using knives thinking they’re tough guys.

“People from St Helens are great people, pull together when needed, helping local families local charities and the homeless.”

Steve, a personal fitness trainer, summed up the anger felt by many, adding: “You then you get these people coming into our town and causing problems EVERY weekend.

“If you’re not from St Helens or don’t contribute to our community. Stay away, you’re not welcome anymore.”

Steven’s Facebook post generated plenty of comments, with many Sintelliners agreeing with his view.

Mickii Edwards wrote: “There is good and bad in every town or city. Steven is right he welcomes good decent honest people who add to St Helens.

“He just won’t accept the idiots who every now and again come to cause trouble over the past year there as been lots of incidents I can only imagine people have had enough.”

