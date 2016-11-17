Pensioner confronted by home raider

An 80-year-old woman was confronted by an intruder at her home in Rainford.

Police are now appealing for information after a quantity of jewellery was stolen in the late night raid.

It beggars belief that someone would invade an elderly lady’s home, confront, frighten and steal from her Det Insp Cath Haggerty

At around 10pm on Tuesday (November 15), the victim was at her home on Mossborough Road when she heard loud bangs, Merseyside Police said.

When she went into the hall to investigate, a man ran down her stairs and out of the front door.

The victim tried to get hold of the man but he left through the front door and got into a small dark vehicle, which drove off towards Rainford.

She was treated for a small cut on her hand as a result of the confrontation.

The man is described as white and of small build. A quantity of costume jewellery was taken.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty from St Helens CID said: “It beggars belief that someone would invade an elderly lady’s home, confront, frighten and steal from her.

“Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured but was left understandably shaken by this ordeal. She is being supported by police, family, friends and neighbours at this time. We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing to anyone with information as to who was involved, who saw a small dark vehicle seen in the street at this time, or who may have been offered jewellery in the Rainford area since Tuesday, to search their conscience and contact us now.”

Anyone with information is urged to call St Helens CID on (0151) 7776881, the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.