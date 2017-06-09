‘Pay what you like’ initiative for award-winning band’s Citadel concert

How much would you spend on the latest gig at the Citadel?

That’s the question punters heading to the Waterloo Street arts centre will be asked next weekend.

Because instead of charging a fixed price for tickets to the award-winning folk outfit, The Furrow Collectives, music fans will be asked to decide how much they think they should pay.

Customers can shell out anything between £5 and 20 to the see the band next Friday (June 16).

Described by MOJO as ‘a mouthwatering collaboration’, Alasdair Roberts, Emily Portman, Lucy Farrell and Rachel Newton are four fine soloists sharing a mutual love of traditional songs, from both sides of the English and Scottish borders, with playful, boundary-defying musicianship.

Since their critically acclaimed debut At Our Next Meeting, The Furrow Collective has been in demand as a touring band, gigging throughout Europe and performing BBC live sessions.

Hot on the heels of two BBC Folk Award nominations, they have released an outstanding five track EP Blow out the Moon last autumn, coinciding with touring, offering a tempting taster of their next album.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Call 01744 735 436 or go to www.citadel.org.uk to book.