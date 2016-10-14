Patients strut their stuff for breast cancer unit

The bravest models in St Helens take to the catwalk in a glittering display of fashion.

A group of brave women who have all battled breast cancer and are all patients from St Helens Hospital’s Burney Breast Unit, took to the catwalk and strutted their stuff at the charity fashion show Keeping Abreast of Fashion.

The show, at Langtree Park, was hosted by BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Linda McDermott and Liverpool comedian Pauline Daniels, herself a breast cancer survivor.

But the stars of the event were the models – who ranged in age from 37 to 89.

Karen Jarvis and Julie Knowles were just two of the models who took the opportunity to thank their family and friends for their on-going support during their breast cancer journey.

The event was organised by Consultant Surgeon, Lead Clinician Breast Services, Leena Chagla, in aid of the Burney Breast Unit. She said: “All of the models have been through huge difficulties and many still have enormous challenges to face.

“It is fair to say they are a declaration of bravery and a celebration of beauty.”

The models took to the stage in wonderful wedding dresses by Jules Bridal Boutique of Standish and stunning evening gowns by TFNC, as well as daywear provided by Marks and Spencer and Adidas.

Carl Keith Hair and Beauty added extra glamour to the event by making sure the ladies were catwalk ready.

Carl said: “It was an incredibly emotional and inspiring evening, all the models looked amazing, to see them strutting their stuff so confidently down the catwalk was just fantastic.”

Ann Marr, Chief Executive, personally welcomed over 100 guests including the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens and Lord Mayor and Consort of Liverpool.

She said the fund-raising event was a fitting way to increase breast cancer awareness, congratulated the models on their catwalk debut and thanked the Trust’s staff for all their hard work.

She said: “This evening celebrates the positive outcomes that breast cancer care can achieve. Everyone taking part is committed to raising funds to help others who find themselves in the same life changing situation. I would like to say a big thank you to them; we are all very grateful.”

The event raised more than £5,500 from ticket sales, donations and raffles on the evening.