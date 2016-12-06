Part of St Helens Hospital evacuated

Operating theatres at St Helens Hospital were evacuated after a chemical spill.

The chemical liquid was spilled in an operating theatre on the first floor of the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Nine people have been given precautionary checks by North West Ambulance Service but no further medical treatment is required.

The leak came from a piece of equipment installed yesterday, which has now been removed.

Firefighters were called to the hospital on Marshalls Cross Road shortly after 9.05am.

Three fire engines attended, along with officers from the Merseyside Fire And Rescue Service’s hazardous material team and a command support unit.

Crews wearing chemical protection suits entered the area to contain the spillage.

Absorbent mats were placed in the affected area and ventilation was carried out.

Station manager Phil Byrne, incident commander at the scene, said: “We attended an incident at St Helens Hospital involving the spillage of a quantity of chemical liquid.

“We swiftly evacuated a number of operating theatres and placed absorbent materials in the area to soak up the liquid.

“Nine people have been given precautionary checks by North West Ambulance Service but no further medical treatment is required.

“Merseyside Fire And Rescue Service is now scaling down its attendance but will remain on scene for the next few hours to assist environmental health and safety specialists in assessing the incident.

“Our priority is to ensure all staff, patients and visitors at the hospital remain safe.”

All outpatient clinics continued as normal and no other areas of the hospital were affected.

Patients whose surgery was re-scheduled have been contacted by St Helens And Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Ann Marr, chief executive of the trust, said, “I would like to extend my sincere apologies to patients whose planned surgery was affected today.

“Patient safety is always our priority and I would like to thank everyone for their co-operation.”