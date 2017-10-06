Parr library stages gritty teenage play

Award-winning theatre company 20 Stories High is set to return to libraries with HEADZ, a new series of funny, gritty and heartfelt monologues about the everyday lives of some extraordinary young people.

The event features as part of the new season of the nationally-renowned arts-in-libraries programme Cultural Hubs, which is funded by National Lottery money distributed through Arts Council England.

Covering October to December, the new season has been curated to offer something for everyone, with a mixture of small theatre productions, music and comedy performances, arts exhibitions, and creative craft events to promote wellbeing – all adapted in imaginative ways for unique library spaces across St Helens.

HEADZ has been created by young people for young people, using real and relatable experiences – great for teens and adults. Young people also perform the themed monologues, which explore everything from drug misuse and gender equality, to homelessness and family dynamics.

Coun Sue Murphy, cabinet member for Leisure Services and Libraries, said: “HEADZ is another fantastic example of the unique events available in our libraries.

“Cultural Hubs continues to challenge the way many people view libraries, in that they aren’t solely places for books and quiet, but lively and eclectic spaces in which to engage with new and exciting cultural experiences.”

The show is at Parr Library, Tuesday 10 October, 7pm. It lasts for two hours and is appropriate for teenagers aged 13 and above, and adults.

Tickets are available on a ‘pay what you want’ basis online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or in any St Helens library.