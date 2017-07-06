Oral health team all smiles after national award win

An oral health team is celebrating winning a national award for their work across the borough.

St Helens Healthy Living Oral Health Team won the National Patrons Prize Award from the National Oral Health Promotion Group for their hard work and dedication to delivering oral health.

The award was presented to team members Joanne Dawber and Julie Lawson for embedding good oral health across the borough. The team provide training and resources for schools, nurseries, health visitors, care homes and other agencies.

Oral Health Improvement Officer, Joanne, said: “We are very passionate and extremely proactive about the work we do within St Helens. We are really proud to see the benefits that integrating oral health awareness has had

within our community.

“It was such a proud moment for me and Julie to receive this award. This is just the start of great things to come from the team and the future is looking good for oral health in our community.”

The award presentation was then followed by the North West Oral Health Network Meeting, hosted by the team at St Helens Town Hall.

The meeting brought together partners from across Cheshire and Merseyside in the oral health field, to learn about the work being delivered across St Helens and how oral health promotion has been incorporated into other services and training.

St Helens Council’s Assistant Director of Public Health Dympna Edwards, who was a guest speaker at the event, said: “I just want to say congratulations to the team for winning this award and for all their hard work on promoting

good oral health.

“The meeting was a good opportunity to highlight and share the good practice happening in St Helens.”