‘Once in a lifetime’ garden village plan approved

Council chiefs plans for a garden village in Whiston has been approved by cabinet members.

The masterplan has been hailed as a “clear statement” of the council ambitions for the borough’s largest development site.

It is designed to create a vibrant new settlement which includes residential homes, a large employment area, a new primary school and improved outdoor community facilities.

The Masterplan reflects Halsnead’s Garden Village status and emphasises the council’s commitment to deliver the highest standards of design and development quality.

Cllr Graham Morgan, Knowsley’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development said: “The adoption of the Halsnead Garden Village Masterplan is vital to support, encourage and guide investment in and the development of this large site over the next 18 years.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a new place. A place that will help to create hundreds of new jobs, contribute towards the city region economy and also generate additional income for the council to help to us deliver essential services.

“The council is already working with a number of developers and we are hopeful that by the autumn we will have received a planning application for part of the site.

“This clearly demonstrates that Knowsley’s growth ambition is becoming a reality.

“Our ambition is to create a unique Garden Village settlement in Knowsley which provides high quality housing and employment along with a new primary school and country park. The Masterplan will help us to achieve this.”

The Halsnead Masterplan states that the development must deliver:

· Approximately 1,600 new homes

· Employment land of at least 22.5 hectares

· Approximately 33 hectares of green space

· Enhancements to Lickers Lane playing fields

· A new country park

· A new primary school and Early Years provision forming a community hub

· Access for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists