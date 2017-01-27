Olivia just misses out on her Eurovison dream

Wigan's Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Olivia Garcia missed out on a flight to Kiev after being pipped in Friday night's You Decide showdown.

The Orrell St John Rigby College student, who at just 16 was the youngest of the six contestants, gave it her all in a specially written number Freedom Hearts.

But the UK's song for Europe this year will be Never Give Up On You sung by Lucie Jones.

Olivia first gained national recognition last year when she reached the judges' houses stage of the X Factor.