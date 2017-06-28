World's longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course is coming to the north west

The world’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course, is hitting the North West in July.

Thrill-seekers can enjoy the 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge when it visits Haydock Park Racecourse across the weekend of July 29-30.

The giant inflatable playground, designed for grown-ups (ages 12+) to unleash their inner child, features more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.

Set across five themed zones – the Lava Zone, Jungle Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone – the course starts with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below. The finale involves climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship.

The fun continues in the Inflatable Village, adjacent to the course, which offers fun, games and refreshments for all ages along with a mini Labyrinth Challenge suitable for the under 12s.

Dan Byrne, Tour Director for The Labyrinth Challenge said:

“Thousands of people have already enjoyed bouncing around The Labyrinth Challenge and we’re thrilled to be bringing the course to Haydock.

“Participants can race each other and make their way through the course in the quickest time or choose to go at a more leisurely pace.

“It really is a fun family day out with the Inflatable Village extending the excitement with laser tag, crazy golf, bouncy castles and a soft play area, along with bars and food stalls.”

Tickets to the Labyrinth Challenge start from £15, with tickets to The Village priced £20, while combination tickets for both attractions cost £27. Tickets are available now online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com. Visit @thelabyrinthchallenge on Facebook and follow @Labyrinthcourse on Twitter.