Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man hit by tram

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was hit by a tram.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Victoria station in the city centre just after 7.50pm on Sunday following reports of the collision.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

A force spokesman said: "A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2139 of 11/06/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.